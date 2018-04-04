Buckeye Partners Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (BPL)

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $946.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.02 million. Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho set a $55.00 price target on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Buckeye Partners from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of BPL stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,493.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.20. Buckeye Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Buckeye Partners by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Buckeye Partners news, Director Mark C. Mckinley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pieter Bakker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

