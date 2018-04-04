Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes $558,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 42.7% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 106,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 799.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 70,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 865,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $81,370.18, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602 over the last 90 days. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

