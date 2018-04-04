BunnyCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,131.00 (CRYPTO:BUN)

BunnyCoin (CURRENCY:BUN) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. BunnyCoin has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $2,131.00 worth of BunnyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BunnyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BunnyCoin has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006832 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001116 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001599 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BunnyCoin Coin Profile

BunnyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2014. BunnyCoin’s total supply is 102,900,878,028 coins. BunnyCoin’s official website is bunnycoin.org. BunnyCoin’s official Twitter account is @Bunnycoin.

BunnyCoin Coin Trading

BunnyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy BunnyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BunnyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

