Burst Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Burst Asset Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Coinroom. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $28.74 million and approximately $465,279.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 1,923,040,909 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is forums.burst-team.us. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment “

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Livecoin, Coinroom, Burst Asset Exchange and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

