BurstOcean Price Hits $0.0168 (OCEAN)

BurstOcean (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One BurstOcean token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. BurstOcean has a total market capitalization of $3,562.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BurstOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BurstOcean has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BurstOcean alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00691965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00176768 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032843 BTC.

About BurstOcean

BurstOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,827 tokens. BurstOcean’s official Twitter account is @BurstOcean.

BurstOcean Token Trading

BurstOcean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy BurstOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BurstOcean must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BurstOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BurstOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BurstOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.