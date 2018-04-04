BuzzCoin (BUZZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, BuzzCoin has traded 53% lower against the dollar. BuzzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $4,188.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BuzzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000243 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About BuzzCoin

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2015. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,143,052,890 coins. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BuzzCoin is www.buzzcoin.info.

Buying and Selling BuzzCoin

BuzzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase BuzzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BuzzCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BuzzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

