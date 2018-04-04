Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Byline Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.8618072146498 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $607,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,875.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/byline-bancorp-by-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-02-updated.html.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.