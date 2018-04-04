Byteball Bytes Market Capitalization Achieves $113.32 Million (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for about $175.63 or 0.02566520 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptox, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $113.32 million and $127,057.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Byteball Bytes has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00693995 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00180697 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036032 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Coin Profile

Byteball Bytes' genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes' total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,222 coins. The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Byteball Bytes' official Twitter account is @ByteballOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball.

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES “

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptox. It is not presently possible to purchase Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

