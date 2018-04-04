C-Bit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $194.00 (XCT)

C-Bit (CURRENCY:XCT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. C-Bit has a market capitalization of $147,704.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of C-Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One C-Bit coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, C-Bit has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00030107 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00135026 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

C-Bit Coin Profile

C-Bit (CRYPTO:XCT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2017. C-Bit’s total supply is 157,625,875 coins. The official website for C-Bit is c-bit.me. C-Bit’s official Twitter account is @xctcbits.

C-Bit Coin Trading

C-Bit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy C-Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C-Bit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C-Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

