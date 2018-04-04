C. H. Robinson (CHRW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of C.H. Robinson have outperformed its industry in the last six months. The company's efforts to expand globally through mergers are impressive. The acquisition of Milgram & Company, completed in August 2017, is likely to boost the company's global presence and will be accretive this year. Its initiatives to reward shareholders through dividends and share buy backs are also encouraging. In December 2017, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 2.2%. The positivity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first quarter earnings being revised upward 13.9% in the last 90 days. However, the company is struggling with high costs. The deterioration in operating ratio is also worrisome. Adding further to its woes are the company's high debt levels.”

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded C. H. Robinson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded C. H. Robinson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C. H. Robinson from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded C. H. Robinson to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded C. H. Robinson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of C. H. Robinson stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.79. 95,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,244. The firm has a market cap of $12,944.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. C. H. Robinson has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. C. H. Robinson had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. equities analysts expect that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. C. H. Robinson’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other C. H. Robinson news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $662,206.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,932.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,284,147.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,578. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C. H. Robinson Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

