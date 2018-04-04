Cabana LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,781,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 152,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 142,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6029 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/cabana-llc-invests-12-78-million-in-vanguard-value-etf-vtv-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.