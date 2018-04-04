Cabana LLC Takes $341,000 Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (HYLS)

Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 8,352.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $49.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

