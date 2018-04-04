Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) & Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) and Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Cabot Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cabot Microelectronics and Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alpha & Omega Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $109.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.21%. Given Alpha & Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha & Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics.

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Alpha & Omega Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics $507.18 million 5.25 $86.95 million $3.56 29.21 Alpha & Omega Semiconductor $383.34 million 0.93 $13.82 million $0.56 26.75

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha & Omega Semiconductor. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Alpha & Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics 11.74% 16.99% 12.09% Alpha & Omega Semiconductor 4.82% 4.84% 3.72%

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Alpha & Omega Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables. The Company develops, produces and sells CMP slurries for polishing conducting and insulating materials used in IC devices, and also for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells CMP polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. The Company also pursues other surface modification applications through its engineered surface finishes (ESF) business. The Company offers CMP polishing pads, under the Epic and NexPlanar brand names, for a range of applications and technology nodes.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. The company also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching. Its power discrete products are used in applications, such as smart phone charges, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, basic stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, e-bikes, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, wind turbines, solar inverters, and industrial welding; and power ICs have applications in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment, as well as desktop PCs, tablets, smartphones, and portable electronic devices. The company markets its products directly, as well as through distributors and original design manufacturers to original equipment manufacturers. It serves customers in the consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Korea, Germany, and Japan. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.