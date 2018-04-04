Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADE. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2,216.06 and a PE ratio of 17.91. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 20.60%. sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 7,721.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 982,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 970,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is focused on providing range of banking and wealth management services to businesses, individuals, business owners and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Financial Services and Corporate. The Banking segment offers a range of deposit products and lending services through its commercial banking, retail banking and private banking business lines.

