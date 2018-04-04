Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Cadence Design Systems worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 151.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $214,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,414.58, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,021 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $40,074.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,878. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

