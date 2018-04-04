CAE (CAE) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.41.

CAE stock opened at C$24.59 on Tuesday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$19.57 and a 1-year high of C$24.68.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$734.97 million. CAE had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Mark Hounsell sold 1,700 shares of CAE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total transaction of C$40,205.00. Also, insider Gennaro Colabatistto acquired 11,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,091.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,377 shares of company stock worth $55,973.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

