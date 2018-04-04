Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Increased to GBX 290 by Analysts at Barclays

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.93) to GBX 290 ($4.07) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.51) to GBX 260 ($3.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Whitman Howard reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.65) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.65) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 261.50 ($3.67).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

LON:CNE traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 208.60 ($2.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 164.20 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($3.33).

In related news, insider James Smith sold 209,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.95), for a total transaction of £440,157.90 ($617,852.19).

WARNING: “Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Increased to GBX 290 by Analysts at Barclays” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/cairn-energy-cne-given-new-gbx-290-price-target-at-barclays-updated-updated.html.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. The company also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.