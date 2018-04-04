Cairn Energy (CNE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.51) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.65) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.79) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.51) to GBX 260 ($3.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.37) to GBX 230 ($3.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 261.64 ($3.67).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.89) on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($3.33).

In related news, insider James Smith sold 209,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.95), for a total transaction of £440,157.90 ($617,852.19).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. The company also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.

