Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Issues Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $2,103.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.62.

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 53.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 59.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

