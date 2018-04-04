CalAtlantic Group Inc (CAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $64.00 price objective on shares of CalAtlantic Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS raised their price objective on shares of CalAtlantic Group from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAtlantic Group during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CalAtlantic Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in CalAtlantic Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CalAtlantic Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CalAtlantic Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CalAtlantic Group stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6,170.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. CalAtlantic Group has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

CalAtlantic Group Company Profile

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

