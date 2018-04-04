Calavo Growers (CVGW) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $97.20

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.20 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 277482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.30.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

The company has a market cap of $1,631.54, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.89 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Link Leavens sold 7,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $692,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 468,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 326,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,746 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

