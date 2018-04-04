Libbey, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Libbey, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.66% of Libbey worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Libbey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Libbey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Libbey by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,096 shares during the period. Spitfire Capital LLC increased its position in Libbey by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC now owns 961,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Libbey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LBY opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Libbey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.31). Libbey had a negative net margin of 41.83% and a negative return on equity of 290.54%. The company had revenue of $224.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Libbey’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Libbey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Libbey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

