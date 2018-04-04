Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after buying an additional 161,475 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 269,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 156,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,116,000 after buying an additional 145,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 988,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 134,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 54,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,362,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 21,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $946,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,146 shares of company stock worth $4,251,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,869.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

