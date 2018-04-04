California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 34,069 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Gardner Denver worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

GDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of GDI opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,022.96 and a P/E ratio of 297.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc is a global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipments and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. The Company operates through three business segments: Industry, Energy and Medical. Industry segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of air compression, vacuum and blower products.

