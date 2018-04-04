California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,902.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

CRS opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,069.95, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.99. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $54.61.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-3-73-million-holdings-in-carpenter-technology-co-crs.html.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.