California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of B&G Foods worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,503.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 551,785 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $15,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,023,000 after acquiring an additional 372,999 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 366,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,874,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,766,000 after purchasing an additional 351,503 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $43.10.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

B&G Foods announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Vanessa E. Maskal sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Cantwell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $264,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,834.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $293,701. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

