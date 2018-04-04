California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Universal Forest Products (UFPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 195.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,599 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Universal Forest Products worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 393.8% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Tuuk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.90 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $280,590.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,790 shares of company stock valued at $631,369 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. ValuEngine cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

UFPI opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,986.05, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $966.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

