California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Herbal Center (NYSE:HLF) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Herbal Center worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in Herbal Center by 44.6% during the third quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 633,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after buying an additional 195,483 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Herbal Center in the fourth quarter worth $38,278,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbal Center by 43.8% in the third quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 512,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,743,000 after purchasing an additional 155,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Herbal Center by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Herbal Center by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbal Center alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HLF. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Herbal Center from $94.27 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbal Center from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbal Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Herbal Center in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Herbal Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

In related news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 29,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $2,673,569.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,464.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shin-Shing Bosco Chiu sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $196,009.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,065.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $7,450,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. Herbal Center has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $8,512.92, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbal Center (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Herbal Center had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 457.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Herbal Center will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-trims-stake-in-herbalife-ltd-hlf-updated.html.

Herbal Center Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Receive News & Ratings for Herbal Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbal Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.