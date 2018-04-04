California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,762 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of California Water Service Group worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 220,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 90,240 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. UBS dropped their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of CWT opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,788.42, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. California Water Service Group Holding has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.89 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group Holding will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,909.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Vera acquired 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.40 per share, with a total value of $30,762.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,418.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 874 shares of company stock valued at $30,962. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

