Calix (CALX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

CALX has been the topic of several other research reports. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Calix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CALX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 12,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,044. Calix has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.38.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.34 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. equities analysts expect that Calix will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

