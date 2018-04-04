Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL) shot up 21% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.35. 136,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 33,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.42.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Callidus Capital from C$10.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Callidus Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Callidus Capital news, insider Joseph C. Lewis acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,104.00. Also, insider Joseph C. Lewis acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $210,965.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/callidus-capital-cbl-shares-up-21.html.

Callidus Capital Company Profile

Callidus Capital Corporation (Callidus) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing financing solutions for companies that are unable to obtain financing from lending institutions. The Company operates a finance business that provides senior secured asset-based loans and lending services to mid-market companies operating in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Callidus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callidus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.