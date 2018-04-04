Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (SOVB) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

