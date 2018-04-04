Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-buys-39335-shares-of-ishares-silver-trust-slv-updated.html.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.