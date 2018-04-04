Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,835 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,601 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 123,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 438,387 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,567 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 144,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 56,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19,984.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. STMicroelectronics NV has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $25.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 9.62%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Vetr cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

