SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd (NYSEARCA:SHM) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 172.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,224 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd in the third quarter worth about $235,000.

SHM opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

About SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

