Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf (VWOB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf (BMV:VWOB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:VWOB opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $1,606.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.2987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

