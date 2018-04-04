Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) CEO Purchases $54,571.50 in Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $54,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,608.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.10, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.30%. research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Camden National in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray lifted their target price on Camden National from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 26.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

