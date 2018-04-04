Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of CAC opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAC. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Camden National in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their target price on Camden National from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $54,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,608.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah A. Jordan bought 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $28,974.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,815.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,308 shares of company stock valued at $99,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

