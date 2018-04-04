Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,704 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Camden Property Trust worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $78.19 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,805.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. JPMorgan Chase raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $89.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $37,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,576.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $395,944.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/camden-property-trust-cpt-holdings-trimmed-by-raymond-james-associates-updated-updated.html.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 156 properties containing 53,391 apartment homes across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.