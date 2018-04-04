CampusCoin (CRYPTO:CMPCO) Price Hits $0.0087

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. CampusCoin has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $40,505.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CampusCoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One CampusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CampusCoin alerts:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006725 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001115 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001607 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CampusCoin Profile

CampusCoin (CMPCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 576,974,048 coins and its circulating supply is 376,974,048 coins. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. CampusCoin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0. The official website for CampusCoin is www.campuscoinproject.org.

CampusCoin Coin Trading

CampusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase CampusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CampusCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CampusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CampusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CampusCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.