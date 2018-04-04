Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3,534.64 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Canada Goose by 114.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 412.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 101,367 shares in the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

