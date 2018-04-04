Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Insider Buys C$14,600,000.00 in Stock

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) insider Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.60 per share, with a total value of C$14,600,000.00.

TSE:VII traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.94. 596,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,879. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.62 and a 52 week high of C$27.08.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.44 million. Seven Generations Energy had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VII shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase set a C$22.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Seven Generations Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.86.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

