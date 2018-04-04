Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. They presently have a C$36.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.54.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$35.19 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$31.93 and a twelve month high of C$37.94.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

