Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Bought by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 3.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $55,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,651,000 after purchasing an additional 59,253 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,689,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,564,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,677 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,001,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,826,000 after purchasing an additional 902,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,830,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,543,000 after purchasing an additional 380,145 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $39,227.53, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.57%. analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.047 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce operates as a global financial institution, which provides a full range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

