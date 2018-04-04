Canadian National Railway (CNI) Upgraded by UBS to “Outperform”

UBS upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNI. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.35.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 117,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $53,922.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

