Canadian National Railway (CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNR. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$108.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$115.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director James E. O’connor purchased 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$79.51 per share, with a total value of C$199,967.65. Also, insider Sean Finn sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.21, for a total transaction of C$1,514,889.25.

TSE:CNR traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$94.13. 1,008,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,512. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$90.84 and a 1 year high of C$108.64.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 65.99%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.29 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

