Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Canadian Natural Resource posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resource.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $368.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $368.22. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo lowered Canadian Natural Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 1,129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resource has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,610.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback 61,300,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.30%.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

