Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight Capital set a C$60.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,882. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$35.90 and a 1-year high of C$47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.57 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.17, for a total transaction of C$2,308,500.00. Also, insider Allan E. Frankiw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.25, for a total value of C$60,375.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,625 shares of company stock worth $3,100,570.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

