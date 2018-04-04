Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Shares Down 0.9%

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $1.11. 109,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 149,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGIX. Maxim Group began coverage on Cancer Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Cancer Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cancer Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cancer Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

The firm has a market cap of $45.78, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,304,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 989,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 197,619 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 237,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 67,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 53,061 shares in the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in the field of personalized medicine. The Company offers diagnostic products and services that enable precision medicine in the field of oncology through molecular markers and diagnostics. The Company offers a range of laboratory services that provide genomic and biomarker information.

