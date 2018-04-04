Media stories about Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canterbury Park earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6645655278891 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CPHC remained flat at $$14.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073. Canterbury Park has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Canterbury Park’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

WARNING: “Canterbury Park (CPHC) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/canterbury-park-cphc-earning-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. It operates through three segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, and Food and Beverage. The Horse Racing segment operates a year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.